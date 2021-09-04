Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One of the all-time greats in the MMA world Khabib Nurmagomedov made some controversial comments about ring girls earlier in the week, branding them “useless” and a "distraction."

There appears to be an opinion from the majority of the fanbase that Khabib may have a valid point. Other people, however, have taken to Twitter to criticise the Russian for his disrespectful comments about the profession.

One of those people was his former rival Conor McGregor, who posted a meme of The Simpsons character Smithers cowering as two female models dance in front of him.

Smithers was tagged as Khabib, where the models were tagged as Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste.

This provoked a quote retweet response from Palmer herself, who responded with: "Hahahah sorry not sorry!"

Palmer, 34, is one of the most popular ring girls within UFC with a cult following on social media, including 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

The controversial comments came during a press conference, where Khabib explained: "Look, I don't want to offend anyone, but ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts.

"What is their function? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen.

"There are the people who understand martial arts and they are walking. This is my personal opinion... I don't want to impose it to you.

"I come to fight night, sit with my father. These people are passing by and showing people that it is the second round. But no one looks at the the plate [sign].

"I feel uncomfortable with my father. I am not against it. If you want you can do it, but don't impose it on me, do it aside. There are the designated places for it."

It appears that the majority of Twitter are actually siding with Khabib as some comments on Palmer’s retweet have expressed their agreement with the comments made by the Russian.

One user has eloquently stated: “I don't even think it's a religion thing, it's just a fact. Ring girls, as Bisping puts it, is a historical aspect of the sport, but it also really feels really patriarchal in the same sense. It doesn't feel like the direction we're heading in socially.”

Whether you take sides with Khabib or the ring girls, most people can probably agree on the fact what the Russian said was unnecessary, especially when he has basically criticised an entire profession in a random attack.

