The first international break of the season is not often described as being the most wonderful time of the year.

However, this season is a little different, with national teams battling it out for valuable points on the road to the World Cup in Qatar next year.

After the undiluted drama of the European Championships, all attention has now turned to the global carnival in the Persian Gulf nation.

Italy will likely enter the event as favourites after their heroics at Wembley but they might not have what is considered the strongest, or most valuable squad.

Here at GiveMeSport we love a good squad valuation and, thanks to the brains down at TransferMarkt, we can give you a run down of the 12 most valuable national teams in the world right now.

12. Croatia - €357.3 million

11. Serbia - €361.3 million

10. Belgium -€581.5 million

9. Netherlands - €647.2 million

8. Argentina - €722.5 million

7. Spain - €729.5 million

6. Portugal - €847.5 million

Whenever you think of Portugal, there is only ever one man that springs to mind - Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, as his latest transfer to Manchester United reveals, Ronaldo is no longer the most valuable player in Portugal - when it comes to monetary value at least.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota and Ruben Dias are the real financial heavyweights in the Portuguese squad at the moment.

5. Germany - €872 million

The German side endured a disappointing campaign at the European Championships but, by the time the World Cup rolls into town, could be considered one of the strong favourites.

With Hansi Flick now at the helm of Die Mannschaft, orchestrating some of the most valuable talent on the planet, the Germans could take some stopping.

Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz are all valued at well over €50 million.

4. Italy - €916 million

There's a reason the Italians are champions of Europe.

Their seamless blend of youth and experience, coupled with the genius of Roberto Mancini makes them one of the most difficult sides to break down in the world.

With Federico Chiesa, Nico Barella and Gianluigi Donnarumma all boasting hefty transfer values, it is no surprise to see Italy in the top five.

3. Brazil - €972.4 million

That Samba magic doesn't come cheap, folks.

Despite losing to Argentina in the final of the Copa America recently, the Brazilians are still considered to have a much more valuable gaggle of playing staff at their disposal.

Neymar unsurprisingly commands the biggest value at over €100 million, while the likes of Vinicius, Gabriel Jesus, Fabinho and Marquinhos do a lovely job of boosting the squads overall figure.

2. France - €1.04 billion

The billion-euro club is rather an exclusive one but France have just about managed to squeeze their way into it.

Despite their Euro 2020 horror show, the World Champion squad is absolutely dripping with ridiculous talent and it is no surprise to see them on the podium in this list.

With Kylian Mbappe contributing to a significant chunk of the overall value, along with Kingsley Coman, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and N'Golo Kante, the French squad is worth an astonishing amount.

1. England - €1.18 billion

The vanquished Euro 2020 finalists are top of the pops and by some distance too.

Gareth Southgate's young and exciting squad caught the eye over the summer as they charged in the final of the continental showpiece only to be scuppered by a penalty shootout.

Young superstars like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish combining with Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Harry Maguire (to name but a few) makes England's spot at the summit no surprise.

