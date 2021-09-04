Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Weigh-ins for any fight, whether that be boxing or MMA, are always an intense affair, with bust-ups and heated altercations being an almost guarantee.

In Belarus, a fighter took things to the extreme, however, as the unnamed fighter KNOCKED OUT his opponent with a flying knee to the face as the two were about to square up for a face-off.

The shocking images and video clips show the fighter, donning a white outfit, starting to fix his cap before fly kneeing his opponent.

From the clip, it appeared that there was nothing which provoked the act (of stupidity) that was committed. Thankfully, security quickly stepped in and separated the two before any further attacks were produced.

The weigh-in was for the Zames Fight Club event in Belarusian capital of Minsk in the Prime Hall venue.

There have been calls for the fighter to be banned for life for his actions, but until a full investigation has been completed, it is difficult to judge the motivation behind what seemed to be an unprovoked attack.

As stated earlier in this article, bust-ups seem to be a common theme with intense weigh-ins. For example, during KnuckleMania earlier this year, an intense weigh-in boiled over where Britain Hart aggressively got into the face of her opponent Paige VanZant, leading to VanZant lunging for Hart’s throat before security stepped in.

In the boxing world, Alen Babic and Mark Bennet had a slap fight during a weigh-in at Eddie Hearn’s “Fight Camp” within the past month.

Even world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua lost his cool during a weigh-in with Kubrat Pulev ahead of their contest in December last year. During a heated exchange of words, AJ put his hands on Pulev’s shoulder and looked like he was about to kick-off, but thankfully nothing did.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

It will be interesting to see if this incident will be made an example of to reduce these kind of mass brawls happening prior to fights, or whether this will be swept under the carpet.

News Now - Sport News