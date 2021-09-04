Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Superstar Finn Balor made his return to WWE SmackDown just over a month ago, and the former NXT Champion went straight after Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Despite losing to the Head of The Table on this week's episode of the FOX show, Balor will likely be heading to the Extreme Rules PPV to face Reigns once again, although this time as the Demon King.

Balor spoke to Sports Illustrated ahead of the expected rematch, and the former New Japan Pro Wrestling star heaped praise on the man he has been feuding with.

Balor stated that he always saw the ability of the Universal Champion, even when they first locked horns back in 2016 on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

“The world was talking s— about Roman and his abilities and his performances. From the first moment we locked up, I knew he was something special. He was operating on a different level that people didn’t quite fully understand. Now people are learning he is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. Roman’s proven that over and again, and the masses have accepted and acknowledged that ability and growth. His presence is just unimaginable right now.”

The former NXT Superstar would also discuss his longevity in the pro wrestling industry, including how he has remained as a top star on Raw, NXT and SmackDown through pretty much his entire tenure with the company.

“I’m 5′ 11″ in a big man’s industry. Before I got to WWE, you wouldn’t believe how often I got told, ‘You’re not what they’re looking for.’ I’m proving those people wrong. Everything that’s been said about me, I’ve heard it. ‘He’s too small.’ ‘He can’t cut a promo.’ ‘He always gets hurt.’ Yet, 21 years later, I’m still here. I’m still in the main event; I’m still in the title picture. And I still have something to prove.”

