Recently returned WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be facing Bianca Belair at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV event on Sunday, September 26th.

Lynch made her return to the company at the SummerSlam PPV event and defeated Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in 26 seconds; for two weeks now Belair has requested a rematch on SmackDown.

'The Man' has denied Belair the rematch on both occasions, however, it was confirmed on this week's episode of the FOX show that Lynch will be defending the title at the Extreme Rules event.

It was reported shortly after Lynch made her return that she would be positioned as the top heel in the Women's division on the blue brand, and The Man has been showing heelish tendencies over the past couple of weeks.

Lynch reportedly wanted to return the company as a villainous character after seeing the work of Roman Reigns over the past year on SmackDown.

Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair

It'll be interesting to see if WWE are able to position Lynch as a true heel, as her run prior to going on maternity leave was extremely successful and she was one of the biggest Superstars on the roster.

Belair however has been well received by fans since she won the Royal Rumble match and became the Champion after defeating Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37. There's a very good chance that the EST of WWE will be able to get the fans on her side when she takes on Lynch for the title later this month.

