Strongman legend Eddie Hall has recently spoken about his remarkable body transformation since converting to the boxing world, where he has lost an incredible 42kg... that is well over SIX STONE!

In an interview with Muscle and Health, the former World's Strongest Man talked about trying to find a comfortable weight for him to go into for his fight with Hafthor Bjornsson, which was supposed to take place this month until a detached bicep injury meant Hall had to withdraw.

A new date for the bout has yet to be announced.

In the interview, Hall explained: “When I won the World’s Strongest Man I was almost 200kg.

“Right now I weigh about 158kg, so I’m 40 kilos or so down.

“I’m happy to fight 158kg, to be honest. I’ll probably go in at this weight.

“My game plan is to combine power, speed, agility, and endurance and I’ve got all four attributes nailed down.

“I can do 10 three-minute rounds quite comfortably.

“I think the third round will be the end for him. That’s what I’m aiming for.”

Hall also talked about his diet and how he has had to drop his food intake by almost half from when he was training for World's Strongest Man events.

“In my Strongman days I was consuming upwards of 12,000 calories a day. That was just a constant cow grazing.

“All-day from the second I woke up to the second I went to sleep I’d have meals. I was probably eating eight meals a day with snacks in-between and lots of liquids like high-calorie smoothies.

“Now, I have four square meals a day and five protein shakes in-between to make sure I don’t dig too big a hole.

“I’d say I’m on roughly 6,000 calories a day right now. That’s half what I was eating when I was the World’s Strongest Man.”

Hall’s fight with “The Mountain” was postponed after the 33-year-old’s bicep injury, with confirmation on the date and venue yet to be confirmed.

It would be no great surprise if the fight still took place in Dubai, but we will hopefully find out soon whether the friendly giant can complete his hard work with a victory in the ring.

