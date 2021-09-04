Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It appears as though we won't be seeing The Rock in a match at WrestleMania 38 next year from Arlington, Texas.

Previous reports indicated that WWE was looking at a potential tag team match featuring The Great One, with Rock teaming with one of the Uso brothers to take on Roman Reigns and the other Uso.

As we mentioned earlier this week, Ringside News - who have had recent reports corroborated by the likes of Fightful and Dave Meltzer - is reporting that Dwayne Johnson is a "virtual lock" for WrestleMania 39.

Dave Meltzer has reported in this week's issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Rock is certainly not to be considered a 'lock' for the event in 2023.

"From asking around, the basic gist is this. The match will take place if, when and where Johnson wants it to. His schedule is such that there is no lock for anything. In 2023, he may be running the XFL, or movies or even running for president (I doubt it but he’s given that date before as something he’s thought about although the Young Rock story seems to have indicated he’s looking at 2032 if he really ever does it)."

The Rock vs Roman Reigns

There's a good chance that we will see The Rock appear on WWE programming long before WrestleMania 39, with the 25th anniversary of his WWE PPV debut at Survivor Series coming up at the event in November this year.

Hopefully, WWE is able to lock in The Rock for a match at the event in 2023, although that is a long way off and Dwayne Johnson is 49 years old, so the longer it is left the less likely the bout is to happen.

