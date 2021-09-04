Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE's NXT brand will be a very different show as of this Tuesday, with the developmental system of the company getting a huge revamp on USA Network.

So far we've only seen what the new logo and possible theme music for the television show are, but this week will be the first of the new era of NXT.

Several fans and critics have speculated on what the changes will bring, however, those on the roster appear to be excited about the revamp.

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa recently spoke to Fightful and discussed the upcoming changes being made to the WWE NXT brand.

"It's exciting. Change, sometimes, is for the best. Everyone has been keeping a tight lid on it and I don't know what to expect. I believe the first live show will be (September 14) with whatever the new look and image is. The overall feeling seems to be excitement. It's new, different, fresh, and at the same time, it's the same. NXT is NXT. Same roster, same group of guys and girls in the back who will go out there and give their best. Same people behind the scenes."

Interestingly, Ciampa would confirm that he, and presumably other roster members, don't know the full extent of what the changes will mean for the brand at this time.

"It's hard to say right now, if it's just a new paint job or what it is, but it's exciting at the very least. Everything about it right now, it's been exciting. Ever since I got to the company and started, it's been an exciting journey. Not too much has changed for me. There is definitely a lot of noise out there, but for me and my life and day to day, I just do the work and let the chips fall where they fall."

