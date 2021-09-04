Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The recently ended transfer window was one of the maddest the world of football has ever seen.

The club landscape as we knew it was completely turned on its head with the two greatest players of all time both moving to pastures new.

Lionel Messi's departure from his beloved Barcelona was perhaps the biggest shock of the window, but Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United harboured its fair share of the headlines.

However, it is on Messi's new home, Paris Saint Germain, where all attention will lie after they went ballistic in the off season.

It proved to be one of the best transfer windows any team has ever had as the Parisians landed some of the globe's biggest stars on various free transfers.

Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and the aforementioned Messi all arrived for free while goalkeeping sensation Gigi Donnarumma was signed from Italy.

Achraf Hakimi was also brought in to bolster the defensive ranks as the French giants look to finally end their painful Champions League hoodoo.

The result is that Mauricio Pochettino now has a quite ridiculous band of superstars at his disposal. One that, on paper, really should be conquering Europe at the end of the season.

In fact, the PSG squad is so stacked that they have had to leave it some pretty big hitters when naming their 25-man squad for the upcoming Champions League.

The likes of Rafinha, Juan Bernat and Sergio Rico have all been left on the sidelines of a squad that should be quite unstoppable.

It highlights the outrageous strength in depth the Parisians now possess across the park.

Up front they boast some of the greatest attacking talents ever in Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Their midfield is littered with relentless work-horses and talented technicians while their defence is more than capable of keeping any attack at bay.

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alexandre Letellier.

Defenders: Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Amad Diallo, Achraf Hakimi, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba, Nuno Mendes, Layvin Kurzawa.

Midfielders: Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Julia Draxler, Danilo, Georginio Wijnaldum, Dina Ebimbe.

Forwards: Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi.

In theory, this squad should steam-roll any and all comers but it will be interesting to see how that cocktail fo superstardom reacts with each other.

It's all well and good having the biggest names on the planet in the same pot, but sometimes, just sometimes, certain ingredients just don't go together.

