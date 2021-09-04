Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk is set to make his in-ring debut for AEW this Sunday at the All Out PPV event from Chicago, Illinois.

Although the former WWE Champion is focusing on his future with All Elite, he recently revealed that he is looking to try and 'beat' WWE in certain metrics.

Punk's AEW debut on Rampage drew a massive rating for the company, and they are expecting that the PPV this Sunday will be their biggest buy-rate in history.

Speaking to WFAN, CM Punk revealed what he is looking to do in terms of the competition between AEW and WWE.

"I think it'd be straight up, telling a big ol' lie if you said you didn't want to beat them in whatever metrics they deem as successful, but I don't....if you ask them [WWE], they'll say that AEW is not their competition, which is great, I think everybody sees through that. If you ask us, I'll say yeah, they are competition. However, we're focused on what we're doing and we're focused on the people in the building who paid to see AEW and we're not so much worried about everything else."

Punk would also reveal what is driving him beyond ratings and keeping the executives at TNT happy.

"I know the TNT executives love ratings. That's what their business is driven by. I'm focused on the fans and that's how you grow your business. That's how you will eventually grow AEW. If you're talking about head-to-head competition with WWE, they have a 30+ year headstart. AEW has been around for two years. I like what we've been doing and it's fun again for me. I'm not trying to bankrupt anybody, put anybody out of business, but it 100% (is competition). If you say it's not, you're fooling yourself or you want to pretend like somebody doesn't exist."

AEW All Out 2021

Here's the full card for AEW All Out this Sunday, September 5th on FITE TV and Bleacher Report PPV:

AEW World Title Match – Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match – Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker (c)

Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles – Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Chris Jericho vs. MJF – Jericho’s AEW in-ring career will be on the line.

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

The Buy-In Pre-show: Women’s Casino Battle Royale

