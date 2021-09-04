Andros Townsend, Lucas Moura: Everton & Tottenham players promote WSL matches

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Members of Everton and Tottenham’s men’s teams have sent messages of support to their female counterparts as the Women’s Super League kicks off this weekend.

After weeks of anticipation, the WSL has finally got underway. Manchester United defeated Reading 2-0 in the opening match of the season last night, with Kirsty Hanson and Ona Batlle on the scoresheet.

Five thrilling matches are still to come this weekend, with several set to be played at main stadia. Everton will host Manchester City at Goodison Park today, followed by Spurs against Birmingham City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Arsenal and Chelsea will play at the Emirates tomorrow.

Male footballers from both Everton and Tottenham have promoted their clubs' opening WSL matches on social media.

Everton winger Andros Townsend posted: "We're not in action this weekend but our women's team are for a huge WSL opener against Manchester City. Show your support at Goodison with a free ticket offer." Midfielder André Gomes shared a similar post.

The match against Manchester City has also widely been promoted across Everton’s social media channels, including through a video message from club legend Steven Naismith.

Tottenham Hotspur have taken a similar approach to their WSL clash against Birmingham City, encouraging fans to attend with videos from men’s manager Nuno Espírito Santo and former player Michael Dawson.

Spurs forward Lucas Moura shared the video of Nuno with the caption: "Come on girls!!! Get your tickets for Saturday’s game, Spurs fans!”

The Twitter account for the Arsenal men’s team has also regularly shared posts about the women’s match against Chelsea at the Emirates.

According to Kelly Simmons, the FA’s director of the women’s professional game, this year's WSL season is set to be "the most significant" yet.

Simmons emphasised the importance of the multi-million pound broadcast deal with Sky and the BBC. The groundbreaking agreement was announced in March, with Sky Sports set to broadcast up to 44 live matches throughout the season, and the BBC due to show 22 games.

Simmons also told GiveMeSport Women she was delighted about the return of fans to women's football matches, especially with fixtures set to be played at venues such as Goodison Park and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to see the return of fans," she enthused. "It's absolutely fantastic to see that we’re getting our fans back in unlimited numbers at the moment. It’s great that a number of clubs have supported the opening weekend with games in main stadia as well, to really help promote the WSL and get fans back in to watch our game.

"I think it’s going to be a really exciting season, both the Super League and the Championship."

