While away on international duty, Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka tested positive for COVID-19.

Missing their friendly win over Greece in preparation for this week's 2022 World Cup qualifiers, it was later revealed that the Swiss international (via Blick) had turned down the chance to receive the first dose of the vaccination.

While the 28-year-old will miss the upcoming games against Italy and Northern Ireland as his country look to build on an impressive run to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, the Arsenal star posted an Instagram update in which he said "Excited about the challenges ahead" with an accompanying photo of him in training.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho, who was keen on bringing the divisive midfielder to the Italian capital over the course of the summer transfer window, then commented and urged the player to get vaccinated.

"'Get the jab Granit and be safe", wrote the Portuguese from his own account.

It comes after Swiss football boss Adrian Arnold revealed Xhaka had decided against the treatment.

"Granit Xhaka was not vaccinated. He's a player who isn't vaccinated," he said.

"We left this up to each player, it's a personal decision of each player - just like any other person in Switzerland.

'We have issued a recommendation that everyone vaccinate. But he decided for himself personally. And it is also his right not to be vaccinated."

Much like the rest of his Arsenal teammates, it has been a difficult season for Xhaka. Sent off against Manchester City in a 5-0 thumping before the international break, Mikel Arteta's side are under huge pressure to perform when the Premier League returns next weekend.

