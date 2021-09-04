Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

AEW Star Chris Jericho will be putting his illustrious pro wrestling career on the line this Sunday AEW All Out on PPV.

The former WWE Superstar will be facing MJF, and if Maxwell Jacob Friedman scores the victory over Jericho then his in-ring career is over.

MJF defeated Jericho on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite via submission, and he would only offer Jericho the rematch if he put his career on the line.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated ahead of the match this weekend, Jericho would outline why he tapped out to MJF in their recent contest and why it aids in the storytelling before All Out.

“I thought it was a really important detail that I tap out to MJF. In pro wrestling, a clean submission for a babyface is something that never happens. It’s a sign of weakness if you tap out, even though we see it all the time in UFC. Sometimes, submission losses are even worse because you’re making this decision to tap. In WWE, babyfaces don’t tap out. If they do, they’re lower-level babyfaces. Star babyfaces don’t give up; they pass out. That all started a long time ago [at WrestleMania 13] when Bret Hart had Steve Austin in the Sharpshooter and he passed out. So it was different with me and MJF. This was not me passing out, it was a legit tapping out and a facial expression afterward.

Jericho would also describe why this makes his character even more desperate heading into the match with The Pinnacle leader this Sunday on PPV.

“It’s an important part of the story. Not every show can be Return of The Jedi. There needs to be some Empire Strikes Back in there, too. I remember Empire Strikes Back, seeing Han Solo go into the carbonite and Luke getting his hand chopped off. Then I had to wait three years, all pissed off. But it’s all part of it. So I thought, in our match, what we did added a different layer—not only did MJF win, he made me tap. That paints an even more desperate picture for me entering this rematch at All Out.”

AEW All Out 2021

Here's the full card for AEW All Out this Sunday, September 5th on FITE TV and Bleacher Report PPV:

AEW World Title Match – Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match – Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker (c)

Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles – Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Chris Jericho vs. MJF – Jericho’s AEW in-ring career will be on the line.

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

The Buy-In Pre-show: Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Check out the first of our new GMS Turnbuckle Talk podcast series below, featuring our own Louis Dangoor and talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy. The hosts talk CM Punk's AEW debut, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch's WWE returns, SummerSlam and much more.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Wrestling news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News