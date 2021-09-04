Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo's seismic return to Premier League action is only a week away now.

As one of the greatest footballers to have ever lived, Ronaldo's unexpected return to the Theatre of Dreams made global headlines with Manchester United swooping in to secure his services ahead of their city rivals.

He could prove to be an incredibly shrewd piece of business commercially for the club, but what is absolutely certain is that his dressing room presence will be absolutely priceless.

Ronaldo is known for having one of the most unflappable mentalities in the game and has made a habit of improving those around him.

At United, he joins a talented squad, overflowing with young prospects that can only benefit from rubbing shoulders with the great man on a regular basis.

In fact, according to a report in The Sun, a source has already highlighted just how great an impact the Portuguese superstar has had.

“The players are so excited about the arrival of Ronaldo. They have been given this huge boost, and they feel very confident," said the source.

“The players and coaching staff now believe they have the best squad in the league and can win the Premier League this season.

The source also revealed that Ronaldo contacted compatriot Bruno Fernandes directly telling him what needs to be done by his now teammates at Old Trafford.

“Ronaldo has also spoken to Bruno Fernandes and told him to tell the other players that they need to win it this year.

“They need to work hard and start to believe in themselves. The players have not stopped talking about Ronaldo since he signed and they can’t wait to train and play alongside.

“He is like a God to them. From the fans to the players to the tea lady at the training ground, the club is electrified at the moment.

“Lots of the staff who looked after Ronaldo when he arrived at the club as a shy teenager are still there and looking forward to welcoming him back.

“Everyone is proud of what he has achieved in his career and they will be so happy if he manages to bring the good times back to Old Trafford.”

All of this before Ronaldo has even kicked a ball for United.

With the Red Devils desperate to close the gap to Manchester City, the signing of Ronaldo could prove to be a massive coup.

With the five-time Ballon d'Or winner spearheading their charge, this could be a season to remember on the red half of Manchester.

