Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

CM Punk appeared on this week's episode of AEW Rampage, taking on commentary duties for the Darby Allin vs Daniel Garcia match.

Punk would make his normal entrance before the match, which included jumping into the crowd in Chicago, Illinois.

One fan seemingly didn't quite know what was going on, and he appeared to offer the straight edge star an alcoholic drink.

Punk's reaction was absolutely fantastic, as he not only shot down the fan on live television but also created a moment that will probably live on as a meme for wrestling fans.

As mentioned, CM Punk is straight edge, meaning that he does not drink, smoke or do drugs. This isn't something that Punk has hidden throughout the years, so it made the situation even more awkward and funny on Friday night.

You can check out the straight edge star's reaction below:

It is worth noting that we don't exactly know what was in the drink, but CM Punk wasn't going to take the risk.

AEW All Out 2021

Here's the full card for AEW All Out this Sunday, September 5th on FITE TV and Bleacher Report PPV:

AEW World Title Match – Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match – Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker (c)

Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles – Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Chris Jericho vs. MJF – Jericho’s AEW in-ring career will be on the line.

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

The Buy-In Pre-show: Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Check out the first of our new GMS Turnbuckle Talk podcast series below, featuring our own Louis Dangoor and talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy. The hosts talk CM Punk's AEW debut, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch's WWE returns, SummerSlam and much more.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Wrestling news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News