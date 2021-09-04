Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nearly every UFC fan remembers Conor McGregor's iconic quote after beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

"I'd like to take this chance to apologise... to absolutely nobody!"

However, footage from Showtime's All Access series proves that there is one person McGregor is willing to apologise to; Dana White.

The clip, which has recently been shared on Twitter, shows UFC president White in the dressing room with McGregor after his defeat at the hands of arguably one of the best boxers of all time Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather and McGregor stepped into the ring for a record-breaking fight that saw the UFC veteran turn his sharp hands to boxing for the first time. The event was referred to by some as "the biggest fight in combat sports history."

Whilst McGregor proved to be a greater challenge than many had predicted, he ultimately lost the fight after 10 hard-fought rounds. George Foreman and Mike Tyson were among the many fighters and experts impressed by McGregor's display, with the latter stating it was an "A-Grade" performance.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

UFC president White was also among those impressed by McGregor's performance. He stated in the post-fight press conference how proud he was of McGregor, and followed it up by saying: "I think he did great tonight, I don't think there's anything else left to prove."

Backstage footage shows us a more intimate moment between the two, as the normally arrogant McGregor appears to be humbled after the loss.

As White arrives in the dressing room, McGregor looks up and simply utters, "I'm sorry". White then echoes his sentiments from the post-fight press conference as he responds to McGregor, "Sorry? Dude, I'm ecstatic. Very, very f****** badass."

It was a beautiful moment that usually remains unseen between fighters and their promoters, as White leans in to hug McGregor and tells him, "I'm telling you, you're unbelievable."

Other members of his entourage can also be heard telling McGregor, "Be proud, be proud."

Fans reacting to the video claimed that this was "the real Conor" and a "part of Conor no one sees, respect."

News Now - Sport News