The Street Profits def. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos by disqualification

After a biting back-and-forth war of words before the bout, the time for talk was over between The Street Profits and The Usos. With Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman watching from their private locker room, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions failed to get the job done when Jey Uso interrupted a pinfall attempt and refused to exit the ring, leading to the disqualification. The Profits were able to punctuate the win when Montez Ford went sailing over the top rope to wipe out both Usos and make a statement at the expense of the champs.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch refused to face Bianca Belair once again

The Man came around to address the WWE Universe once again, but this time The E-S-T of WWE was quick to retort. Belair reminded Lynch that she earned her SmackDown Women’s Championship rematch last week and proposed to have that match tonight, but The Man flat-out refused the challenge from the former champion once more.

Rick Boogs def. Dolph Ziggler

King Nakamura’s heavy metal loving cohort Rick Boogs competed in his first singles match on SmackDown against Dolph Ziggler, and the result was a smash hit for the skilled guitarist. Boogs was able to hit Ziggler with a huge Pumphandle Slam for the victory.

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro ended in a no contest

A rivalry was renewed as Seth Rollins took on Cesaro as The Visionary of Drip purported to be moving on from Edge. Rollins’ actual intentions became clear when he grabbed a steel chair and began to unleash an assault on Cesaro to end their bout.

Rollins continued the attack beginning to bare an eerie resemblance to The Rated-R Superstar as he used a piece of the chair to lock The Swiss Cyborg in a face-bending Crossface. After his patented Stomp, Rollins was about to deliver a devastating Con-Chair-To, but Edge burst onto the scene to send SmackDown's Saviour backing away.

Logan Paul and Happy Corbin attacked Kevin Owens

The KO Show took a rough turn for its host as Happy Corbin brought out his own guest on Kevin Owens’ forum Logan Paul. This was the first time Paul and Owens found themselves in the same ring since The Relentless One delivered a Stunner to the social media star at WrestleMania. After things got heated between KO and Paul, Corbin got in a cheap shot on Owens so that he and Paul could make a statement at his expense.

Sami Zayn def. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio set out to redeem himself in a rematch against Sami Zayn, and he was all over him from the sound of the bell. Things took a turn when Rey Mysterio made his way down the ramp to make sure Zayn didn’t escape the match, leading Dominik to urge his father that he had the match handled. Zayn had other plans, and he was able to nail Dom with the Helluva Kick to pick up the win.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns def. Finn Bálor

Things were volatile from the start as The Usos launched a pre-match attack on Finn Bálor during his entrance. Luckily, The Street Profits hit the scene to fend off the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but the damage was done for The Prince. Still, Bálor went on to put forth a valiant effort against Roman Reigns, even manging to connect with his Coup de Grace, but in the end, the Universal Champion was too much, locking in his brutal Guiiotine submission to earn the victory and retain his title.

