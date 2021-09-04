Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brazil secured an unprecedented fifth straight Paralympic five-a-side football title at the Tokyo games after a dramatic late win over Argentina.

After success at Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 the Brazilian side was undoubtedly the favourite pre-tournament and they lived up to that billing by claiming yet another triumph.

Comfortable wins over China, hosts Japan, and France saw them coast through the group stage, smashing in 11 goals while keeping a clean sheet in all three clashes.

They were made to fight for their place in the gold medal match when Morocco put in an incredible shift, missing out to the much-fancied Brazilians by just the solitary goal.

The final was a similarly close run affair as Brazil faced continental rivals in nervous affair.

However, the clash was set alight late on when Raimundo Mendes swept through the midfield, showing remarkable control, before smoking a missile into the top corner to win the lot.

It was a quite beautiful finish with the outside fo the boot, sparking mass celebrations amongst the jubilant Brazilian squad.

For Mendes, it was a third gold medal with the experienced campaigner showing his class when his nation most needed it.

Judging by the frantic celebrations in the immediate aftermath, there is going to be a big old party for the Brazilian side.

It was understandably heartbreaking for the Argentinean team, but there was simply nothin they could do to stop Mendes' superb strike from winning it all.

Speaking in 2016, Mendes highlighted that it was his days playing on dirt pitches with conventional footballs that really helped him hone his craft.

"There wasn't a cement pitch [where he grew up in Oroco, Brazil]. The ball made a sound on the dirt, that's how I knew where it was. [Shooting first-time] is a reflex that I have tried to improve.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

"My hearing is good because I played with a conventional football on the groundut with the [special] ball it became easier for me to hear it and to know exactly where it is so I can try a shot."

Brilliant.

It certainly was a moment to remember for Mendes and Brazil in Tokyo.

