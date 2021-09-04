Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo's success straddles decades.

It's amazing to think that, during his early days as a Manchester United player in 2003, Arsenal were about to embark on their Invincibles season, Facebook was yet to be invented and Nintendo were still some way of launching their Wii console.

In fact, we were only two years on from Sir Alex Ferguson's decision to reverse his retirement and the likes of James Beattie, Mark Viduka and Harry Kewell were considered amongst the most prolific in the Premier League.

When casting our minds back to the lay of the land in 2003 as a wiry-teenager made a move to Old Trafford to replace David Beckham after impressing in a friendly against United for Sporting Lisbon, the sheer length of Ronaldo's reign at the top becomes all the more impressive.

As the 36-year-old gears up to make his second debut for the club next weekend against Newcastle United, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at where the rest of the United team who lined up alongside the Portuguese on his Premier League debut are now.

GK: Tim Howard

The American goalkeeper did not fully convince at Old Trafford and now plays for Memphis 901 in the American USL Championship after spells at Everton and Colorado Rapids.

Howard did forge a decent Premier League career at Goodison Park and broke the record for number of saves in a World Cup game back in 2014, keeping 16 out when playing Belgium in the Round of 16.

RB: Phil Neville

Predominately a left-back but played on the opposite flank for the 4-0 win over Bolton, Phil Neville also joined Everton after leaving United.

There, he captained the side before returning to the Theatre of Dreams as a coach under David Moyes, then moving to Valencia alongside brother Gary and ultimately taking over the reins at the England Women's coach.

Now, he's in charge of Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami, a team Ronaldo has been tipped to join at some point.

CB: Rio Ferdinand

A legendary figure at the club, Rio Ferdinand formed part of the team alongside Ronaldo who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League in the six years after his debut.

Retiring in 2014 after a forgettable spell at QPR, Ferdinand now works as a pundit on BT Sport and was said to be influential in convincing Ronaldo to return instead of joining Manchester City.

CB: Mikael Silvestre

The Frenchman played for United for another five years before spells at Arsenal, Werder Bremen, Portland Timbers and Indian Super League side, Chennaiyin FC.

In 2015, he was appointed as the Director of Football at boyhood club Rennes but left just over a year later.

LB: Quinton Fortune

Amazingly, Quinton Fortune would continue on United's books for another three years but ultimately made less than 100 Premier League appearances between 1999 and 2006 for the club.

Spells at Bolton, Brescia, Belgian club Tubize-Braine and Doncaster Rovers followed for the South African utility man, who now works as a coach at Championship outfit Reading.

RM: Paul Scholes

Ronaldo's debut came at a reasonably difficult time for Paul Scholes.

As excellent as the Premier League legend truly was, he was yet to turn into the deep-lying playmaker we saw towards the end of his career and often played either wide or behind the striker.

Now, after another five titles and a Champions League victory after this point, he works as a pundit for BT Sport.

CM: Nicky Butt

The man who made way to introduce Ronaldo to English football in a second-half substitution.

Another famed member of the Class of 92, Butt soon joined Newcastle in 2004 where he won the Championship before moving to Birmingham City and finishing his career with South China.

Until recently, the United legend was working in the club's coaching set-up.

CM: Roy Keane

Still a major force in the United first-team when Ronaldo broke through, Roy Keane would only win one more trophy with the club alongside his Portuguese teammate.

After lifting the FA Cup in 2004/05, he left Old Trafford under a cloud after falling out with Ferguson and had a brief stint with Celtic before moving into management.

Spells at Sunderland (who he got promoted at the first time of asking in 2007) and Ipswich followed and Keane is now a popular Sky Sports pundit.

LM: Ryan Giggs

Another man whose successful career spans decades, Giggs would add to the 3 Premier League titles he won with Ronaldo by lifting two more and taking his overall tally to 13.

The Welshman retired in 2014 and briefly took charge of the first-team after Moyes was sacked before moving into a coaching role alongside Louis van Gaal.

In 2018, he took over the Welsh national team but is currently not in charge pending a police probe.

ST: Ruud van Nistelrooy

The big man on campus when Ronaldo arrived, Ruud van Nistelrooy famously fell out with his young Portuguese teammate during their early days together and was duly sold to Real Madrid.

There, the prolific Dutchman won two La Liga titles and briefly played with his old rival in the Spanish capital.

He currently works as an assistant on the Dutch national coaching set-up and recently took charge of Jong PSV, the Eredivise giants' reserve team.

ST: Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Now Ronaldo's manager at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjær is in his third full season in charge and welcomes his former teammate back into a side already boasting the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho.

