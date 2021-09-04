Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Premier League fans have finally been able to catch a breath after the summer transfer window.

In one of the most chaotic few months in the history of the sport, England's top-flight saw some of the world's best players arrive on its shores with Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku leading the charge.

However, signing some of the best talents in the business doesn't come cheaply and as we have already explored here at GIVEMESPORT, the moves have led to some major wage developments.

Premier League's highest earners

In fact, the last few weeks alone have changed the face of the Premier League's highest-paid XI with the likes of Jack Grealish, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho all pocketing big bucks.

But now that every single transfer across the Premier League has been locked in until the New Year, we wanted to take a closer look at the biggest earners across every level of the division.

In order to achieve that, we have decided to name the highest-paid player at every Premier League club, according to data collected by spotrac.

It is impossible to know for certain exactly how much Premier League players earn with different sources giving varying accounts, but we're sticking with spotrac's figures for some semblance of consistency.

Top earner at Premier League clubs

And naturally, with the world of football not necessarily being a fair one, it's pretty uncontroversial to say that the highest-earner at each of the 20 clubs isn't necessarily their top-performing star.

However, enough winks, nods and hints, because you can check out the players who are reportedly pocketing the biggest wages at their respective Premier League clubs down below:

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £250,000-a-week

Aston Villa: Danny Ings - £120,000-a-week

Brentford: Pontus Jansson and David Raya - £25,000-a-week

Brighton & Hove Albion: Adama Lallana - £90,385-a-week

Burnley: Ben Mee - £55,000-a-week

Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku - £325,000-a-week

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha - £130,000-a-week

Everton: Yerry Mina - £120,000-a-week

Leeds United: Raphinha - £63,500-a-week

Leicester City: Jamie Vardy - £140,000-a-week

Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk - £220,000-a-week

Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne - £400,000-a-week

Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo - £510,000-a-week*

*Estimated value

Newcastle United: Joelinton - £86,538-a-week

Norwich City: Ben Gibson - £40,000-a-week

Southampton: Theo Walcott - £75,000-a-week

Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele - £2000,000-a-week

Watford: Moussa Sissoko - £80,000-a-week

West Ham United: Andriy Yarmolenko - £120,000-a-week

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Joao Moutinho - £100,000-a-week

A few surprising entries

Talk about a mixed bag, right?

While there can be no denying that De Bruyne, Van Dijk and Ronaldo deserve their highest-paid status, it's much harder to make the same argument for Mina, Lallana, Walcott and Yarmolenko.

Perhaps the most bewildering result of all comes in the form of Joelinton pocketing the most money at Newcastle despite failing to justify his £40 million transfer fee with just six Premier League goals.

However, all that being said, anyone with the hard work and talent required to make it at the highest level in football deserves to earn the big bucks that have become commonplace in the sport.

So, sure, perhaps it would make sense for players like Yves Bissouma, James Ward-Prowse and Michail Antonio to be on the list, but life, never mind football, doesn't really work out like that.

