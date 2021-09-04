Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen took pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday afternoon, with him set to start his home race alongside Lewis Hamilton at Zandvoort.

A sea of orange-clad Dutch fans were in attendance to cheer on their compatriot in his Red Bull, and they weren't disappointed as he rose to the top in what was a fascinating qualifying session.

Here, then, is what went down in Zandvoort...

Q1

The short nature of the Zandvoort circuit and the rapid evolution of the tarmac made for a dramatic end to Q1, with Sergio Perez and Sebastian Vettel the shock eliminations.

Perez's outlap was too slow with him held up in the pitlane and by traffic on the track, meaning he couldn't set a final fast time, whilst Sebastian Vettel's flying lap was scuppered by a rogue Nikita Mazepin who shot across him heading into the final corner, meaning the German had to throw out the anchors and abandon his lap.

As well as them, Robert Kubica - standing in for a covid-positive Kimi Raikkonen - Mick Schumacher and the aforementioned Mazepin bowed out.

Q2

The second session of qualifying underlined another of Zandvoort's traits - its proficiency at bringing out red flags.

Mistakes have been punished regularly over this weekend and both Williams drivers fell foul of the circuit layout, sliding into the walls and ending their sessions.

George Russell crawled back to the pits but his car wouldn't return to the track after his shunt, prompting the first red, whilst Nicholas Latifi had a bigger incident, wrecking the rear of his car to cause the second - the second session would not resume after that.

Indeed, that would mean along with the Williams pair, Lando Norris, Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda were denied the chance to get in a final flying lap.

Q3

It was, then, Verstappen who took pole to the delight of the gathered Dutch crowd, with Hamilton set to line up second alongside him, clocking a lap time just three hundredths of a second slower.

Valtteri Bottas will play rear-gunner for Mercedes in third ahead of Pierre Gasly in fourth - a stunning lap from the Frenchman in the AlphaTauri.

And, a special mention for Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi in P7 - his joint-best performance on a Saturday afternoon in Formula 1.

