Ronaldinho left a remarkable legacy at Barcelona.

While the footballing world was already acutely away of the Brazilian's talent before he moved to Camp Nou, it was in Catalonia where he became the world-beater that we reminisce about now.

Besides, it was in the famous red and blue stripes of the European giants that Ronaldinho won the Ballon d'Or trophy as well as back-to-back FIFA World Player of the Year awards.

Ronaldinho's Barcelona legacy

Not only was the Barcelona star capable of twisting Europe's best defences inside-out, but he would do so in a manner that was so entertaining that you simply couldn't look away.

Whether it was samba dancing before scoring against Chelsea or earning a standing ovation at the Bernabeu, you just knew that Ronaldinho would put the 'beautiful' in the beautiful game.

And there can perhaps be no better demonstration of the impact that Ronaldinho made at Barcelona than by the way he announced himself at the club all the way back in September 2003.

Ronaldo's Barcelona debut

Barcelona experts might remember that Ronaldinho's final ever goal aptly came in the form of a bicycle kick, but his first strike for the Bluagrana was arguably an even better marker than that.

In a home clash with Sevilla that bizarrely kicked off at 12:05am on a Wednesday morning, the Brazilian icon opened his account for the Spanish giants 58 minutes into an eventual 1-1 draw.

And it truly was a goal for the ages with Ronaldinho embarking on a remarkable 50-yard run having been given the ball by Victor Valdes, proceeding to beat two two Sevilla players with ease.

Ronaldinho's first goal for Barcelona

However, what placed a big fat cherry on top was the sumptuous strike that rounded off his dribbling with the World Cup winner launching an unstoppable shot in front off the crossbar.

You know how goals are even better than slam across the line via the woodwork? Well, this is the prime example of that, so be sure to check out Ronaldinho's genius in full flow down below:

It's almost as though he's one of the greatest footballers of all time or something.

Ronaldinho: The ultimate entertainer

While Ronaldinho might never have gone on to reach the dizzying statistics of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, one could argue that his contribution to the sport was even greater than that.

Although Ronaldinho might not have scored 40 goals a season for 10 years in a row, he produced moments of inspiration that nobody else in the sport would possibly have thought to attempt.

As such, there is something unerringly fitting about the fact Ronaldinho kicked off the most lucrative spell of his career with a goal that summed up his magic to perfection.

