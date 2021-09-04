Manchester City: Steph Houghton scores stunning free kick in demolition of Everton

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City defender Steph Houghton scored a stunning free kick as her side thrashed Everton 4-0 on the opening weekend of the Women’s Super League.

Houghton scored City’s fourth goal of the afternoon, bending the ball in from a free-kick just outside of the penalty box. Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver was left standing motionless, unable to react in time to parry the ball away.

The 33-year-old Houghton, a City and England stalwart, has been praised widely for the sublime free-kick, which can be watched here.

The Telegraph women’s football reporter Tom Garry wrote: "Steph Houghton and direct free-kicks remain the best of friends. A true master of the art".

Everton were also criticised for their lacklustre defending, however, with the five-person wall particularly berated. One Twitter user posted: "Steph is a great free-kick taker, but that Everton wall is so static, some movement from them could have likely denied that goal."

Everton played host to Manchester City at Goodison Park, with a little over 5,000 fans in attendance. Summer signing Vicky Losada scored City’s opening goal in the 26th minute, before Janine Beckie doubled their lead 10 minutes later.

City’s attack did not ease off before half-time. Bunny Shaw was another new signing to grab her first goal for the side, tapping in from close range seven minutes before the break.

Houghton then extended City’s lead after half-time, striking gold in the 67th minute.

Manchester City finished second in the WSL last season, just two points behind Chelsea. In an exclusive column for GiveMeSport Women, defender Lucy Bronze revealed the side were aiming for the title this year.

"Winning the FA Cup last year was brilliant, but as a team, we wanted more," she said. "If you look at the squad we had, we should have won more trophies. That’s our objective for this season.

"My desire to win the league in England has rocketed since moving back to Manchester City from Lyon, and that’s the title I want this year. There are added benefits to winning the WSL as well – we wouldn’t have to play qualifying matches for the Champions League next season, for example."

The WSL got underway last night with a hotly contested tie between Manchester United and Reading. The Red Devils triumphed 2-0 after goals from Kirsty Hanson and Ona Batlle.

In today’s other fixtures, Leicester City lost 2-1 to Aston Villa on their WSL debut. The opening weekend continues tomorrow with Arsenal against Chelsea at the Emirates and Brighton’s clash against West Ham.

