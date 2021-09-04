Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This time next week, Cristiano Ronaldo would have made his second debut at Manchester United.

Supporters are counting down the days until they see Ronaldo in a United shirt once again and that’s expected to happen next Saturday at Old Trafford against Newcastle.

Those excitement levels were notched up a little when it was announced earlier this week that CR7 would be getting his famous No.7 shirt.

Edinson Cavani allowed Ronaldo to take the No.7, with the Uruguayan moving to No.21.

Unsurprisingly, there were large queues outside Man Utd’s club shop with fans wanting to get their hands on a ‘Ronaldo 7’ jersey.

But how many shirts did United sell?

Well, according to Lovethesales, ‘Ronaldo 7’ shirt sales hit a staggering £32.5 million in the first 12 hours of his squad number being announced.

Extraordinary.

But before we get all carried away thinking the club have already made a profit on the transfer fee paid for the Portuguese superstar, United only get 7% of a shirt sale, according to Kieran Maguire (Price of Football).

That works out as £4.20 for every £60 shirt sold.

So, from that £32.5 million, the club have actually made £3.25 million. Not bad when you consider that’s only in the first 12 hours!

Again, according to Lovethesales, United may be able to recoup the entire £12.9 million transfer fee over the weekend at the current rate.

But when you include his wages too, the club would have to sell another 12 million more ‘Ronaldo 7’ shirts to cover his two-year stay.

But Ronaldo’s shirt is already the most sold jersey this season and, while the sales may not cover his entire deal, United are certainly counting the millions from signing the most marketable player in football.

