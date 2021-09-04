Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool fans have expressed their disappointment at the club’s decision to sign just one player this summer - Ibrahima Konaté.

The Reds have had to sit back and watch the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United make blockbuster signings to improve their chances of winning the Premier League title this season.

However, the Anfield club have been busy securing key players on long-term contracts.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Captain Jordan Henderson became the latest to commit his future to the club this week, joining Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold in doing so.

And there’s one man next on the list - Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian currently has less than two years on his current deal, earning more than £200,000-per-week.

However, according to the Mirror, Salah is now demanding a staggering £500,000-per-week to stay at Anfield!

That wouldn’t only make him the highest-paid player in Liverpool’s history but it would also make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

Quiz: How much do you know about Liverpool's first-team?

1 of 10 Which Brazilian club did Alisson Becker play for? Corinthians Cruzeiro Santos Internacional

It’s thought that Cristiano Ronaldo signed a £480,000-per-week contract upon rejoining Manchester United and Salah’s demands would eclipse that.

However, it’s believed that Liverpool won’t shatter their current pay structure and give Salah half a million every week. Although they are prepared to give him a “hefty” pay rise.

Whether or not that satisfies Salah remains to be seen.

Many Liverpool supporters will say Salah deserves to extortionate demands.

Since arriving from Roma for £36 million in 2017, the superstar has scored an incredible 127 goals in 2016 appearances.

Any big club in Europe would want him and Jurgen Klopp is determined to hand him a new deal to stave off interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

When asked about his future back in December, Salah admitted that the ball is in Liverpool’s court.

"That's a tough question, but right now, I can say that everything is in the hands of the club," Salah said.

"Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club."

RANKING THE BEST & WORST TRANSFERS (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News