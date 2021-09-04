US Open: Elina Svitolina opens up about playing at same events as husband Gaël Monfils

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has opened up about playing at the same tournaments as her husband Gaël Monfils.

Svitolina has progressed to the round of 16 at the US Open, while Monfils is set to play in the third round of the Grand Slam this evening.

After defeating Russia’s Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-2 in the third round, Svitolina discussed in her post-match press conference what it was like playing at the same tournament as her husband.

"It’s amazing," she said. "Some people might say it can be a distraction. For us, it definitely is not a distraction. It’s a big motivation for both of us because we both are in the tournament and both very competitive.

"We try to put everything that is possible into it, to both go far in the tournament, try to do better than the other one.

"I’m happy that we’re playing different days because then we can focus on one person, then the other one. It’s very nice to have someone next to you at the same sport and top level who understands and who supports you and shares the same goals."

Svitolina and Monfils married in Geneva in July, after getting engaged in April. The pair began their relationship in 2019.

The 26-year-old Svitolina is the world number five, although she is yet to win a Grand Slam title. She reached the semi-final of both Wimbledon and the US Open in 2019. Earlier this summer, Svitolina claimed a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

So far at the US Open, Svitolina has beaten Canada’s Rebecca Marino in the first round and Rebeka Masarova of Spain in the second round, before triumphing against Kasatkina. Up next is Romania’s Simona Halep, the current world number 13.

Monfils, who represents France, is also yet to achieve a Grand Slam title. The 35-year-old reached the French Open semi-final in 2008 and US Open final four in 2016.

He defeated Federico Coria in the opening round of this year’s US Open, before overcoming Steve Johnson of the United States in the second round. Jannik Sinner of Italy awaits in Monfils’s next match.

