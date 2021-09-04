Liverpool quiz: Can you name the club's most expensive signings in each of the last 10 years?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool's transfer business since their decision to appoint Jurgen Klopp as their manager in 2015 has been nothing short of spectacular.

The arrival of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker in recent years has propelled the Reds to a great deal of success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Since joining Liverpool for a fee believed to be in the region of £34m from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has delivered a plethora of stunning displays for the club.

As well as providing his team-mates with 49 assists, the Egyptian winger has netted an astonishing total of 127 goals in 206 appearances.

Having already found the back of the net on two occasions this season, Salah will be determined to spearhead a push for the Premier League title in the coming months.

However, in order for the Reds to have the best chance of achieving this particular goal, it is imperative that Salah's team-mate Virgil van Dijk maintains his fitness as he missed a large chunk of the previous campaign due to injury.

One of the world's best defenders, van Dijk was an influential figure for Liverpool when they won the Champions League in 2019.

Having already justified his £75m price-tag, the Dutchman could play a crucial role for Klopp's side during the current term.

The Reds' decision to splash the cash on Alisson has also paid off as the shot-stopper has managed to keep an impressive total of 61 clean-sheets in all competitions.

