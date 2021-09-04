Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Derek Brunson takes on Darren Till at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas this weekend.

There's a whole host of other British UFC fighters on the card as well, including Tom Aspinall, Modestas Bukauskas, Molly McCann, Jack Shore and Paddy Pimblett (more on him later).

And luckily for UK fans, you won't have to stay up too late to watch this stacked card from top to bottom either!

LIVE RESULTS:

MAIN CARD

Khalil Rountree Jr def. Modestas Bukauskas (TKO R2)

Paddy Pimblett def. Luigi Vendramini (KO R1)

PRELIMS

Molly McCann def. Ji Ji Yeon Kim (Unanimous decision)

Jack Shore def. Liudvik Sholinian (Unanimous decision)

Julian Erosa def. Charles Jourdain (D'arce choke R3)

Marc-André Barriault def. Dalcha Lungiambula (Unanimous decision)

Keep up to date with all of the action from every fight with our live blog below...

4th Sep. 2021, 21:52

Alex Morono and David Zawada up next

4th Sep. 2021, 21:50

Rountree Jr wins by second round stoppage!

4th Sep. 2021, 21:43

Bukauskas is eating some big shots early on...

4th Sep. 2021, 21:40

And they're off!

4th Sep. 2021, 21:27

Well that was fun while it lasted, wasn't it? Modestas Bukauskas vs Khalil Rountree Jr up next...

Early prediction - DON'T BLINK

4th Sep. 2021, 21:22

Paddy Pimblett knocks out Luigi Vendramini in the first round!

4th Sep. 2021, 21:18

And we're off!

4th Sep. 2021, 21:16

Bruce Buffer does the honours...

4th Sep. 2021, 21:07

Liverpool's very own Paddy Pimblett up next against Luigi Vendramini

4th Sep. 2021, 21:06

Paddy the Baddy is about to make his UFC debut...

4th Sep 2021, 21:04

MAIN CARD STARTS RIGHT NOW!

4th Sep. 2021, 21:03

McCann secures a clean sweep on the judges' scorecards

4th Sep. 2021, 21:01

Steve-O approves!

4th Sep. 2021, 20:55

The Gorilla is in the building ladies and gentlemen, I repeat, the Gorilla is in the building...

4th Sep. 2021, 20:53

McCann secures a late takedown in the second round

4th Sep. 2021, 20:48

Late flurry from McCann to end the first round

4th Sep. 2021, 20:46

McCann finds herself on the canvas after an early clash of heads...

4th Sep. 2021, 20:44

Both ladies throwing bombs early...

4th Sep. 2021, 20:42

'Liverpool, England, come on!' *beats chest*

4th Sep. 2021, 20:40

LIVERPOOL, ARE YOU READY?

4th Sep. 2021, 20:39

Correction - Ji Yeon Kim enters the octagon first

4th Sep. 2021, 20:37

Here comes Molly McCann...

4th Sep. 2021, 20:35

Magnificent performance from Jack Shore as he beats Liudvik Sholinian by unanimous decision

4th Sep. 2021, 20:33

THE PRIDE OF WALES!

4th Sep. 2021, 20:24

Daniel Cormier: 'He's showing a wiseness beyond his years'



Shore comfortably in front on the scorecards here - third and final round coming right up

4th Sep. 2021, 20:20

Nice elbow from Shore on the break late in the first round

4th Sep. 2021, 20:13

Let's go Jacky boy!

4th Sep. Sep 2021, 20:10

Jack Shore against Liudvik Sholinian up next

4th Sep. 2021, 20:04

Erosa with the submission in the third round!

4th Sep. 2021, 19:40

Up next it's Julian Erosa vs Charles Jourdain at catchweight

4th Sep. 2021, 19:35

Marc-André Barriault kicks the night off with a unanimous decision win over Dalcha Lungiambula

The Ultimate Anderson Silva Quiz: How much do you remember about the UFC legend?

1 of 20 What is Anderson Silva's full name? Anderson Jose Silva Anderson dos Silva Anderson Chael Silva Anderson da Silva

3rd Sep. 2021, 19:21

BRUNSON FIRES BACK AT SILVA

Derek Brunson has responded to Anderson Silva after he claimed that he can't see anyone troubling Israel Adesanya in the middleweight division.

He replied: "That's Anderson, you know, that's how he feels the weight class is going to go.

"But you know, that's why I've been working all these years to like, put a wrench in everybody's plans, to show my growth, to get that title shot, to, you know, expose these guys, beat these guys at their own game, and just grow as a martial artist.

"So that's my job to go out there and prove the doubters, prove Anderson wrong, and prove to myself that I know what I'm capable of."

3rd Sep. 2021, 17:56

'I AIN'T NO KEVIN HOLLAND'

Darren Till has warned Derek Brunson he will face a 'different animal' on Saturday when they meet in the main event of UFC Vegas 36.

He told the media: "Listen, I've got nothing towards Derek, I think he's a nice guy, I like his team, I like his management.

"He's here to do a job Saturday, he's been doing a job more than me, he's been beating these guys, but I'll keep saying it - this is no disrespect to anyone, but I ain't no Kevin Holland, I ain't no Edmen Shahbazyan, like, I'm a different animal coming in there Saturday.

"I've got fight IQ, I'm getting more ferocious with age and it seems like he's getting better with age, I know he's 37, 38, but it seems like blond Brunson is the f------ man, mate.

"I'm prepared for Saturday, mate, I've done all my work, I've done all my pads, all my sparring, and I'm ready for whatever comes."

Read more: Darren Till warns Derek Brunson he's a 'different animal' to Kevin Holland and Edmen Shahbazyan

News Now - Sport News