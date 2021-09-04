Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE has made a huge acquisition, reportedly signing Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson to a contract.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that 21-year-old Gable Steveson has signed a WWE contract today.

This caps off an impressive few months for Steveson, with the American winning gold at the Olympic games in Tokyo last month.

After speculation and plenty of positive statements about each other over the last year, U.S. Olympic gold medal wrestler, NCAA champion and Dan Gable award winner Gable Steveson has signed with WWE, according to Dave Meltzer.

It's been a big week for the Steveson family. In an official statement last week, WWE confirmed the signing of Bobby Steveson, Gable's brother.

WWE has been tracking Steveson for some time, with Samoa Joe even telling GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview last month that the Olympian was on his radar:

I can say, from my personal standpoint, he's definitely on my radar. Obviously, a phenomenal athlete and doing amazing. Amazing victory in the Olympics. Tremendous athlete, great personality. I've heard nothing but glowing things about him from several people. I have a buddy at USA Judo who consistently texts me and raves and waxes philosophic about how great he is. That's saying something. He's a man that doesn't hand out praise easily. He's a tremendous athlete and I know he's definitely on the radar.

Steveson appeared for WWE at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event in Las Vegas last month in a segment for the live crowd.

Meltzer explains that, as of right now, there is no word on when Steveson is going to begin working for WWE, writing:

No start date or other details were given. It's unknown if he is done at the University of Minnesota where he won two Big Ten Conference titles and was a two-time All-American.

