Paris Saint-Germain signing Neymar from Barcelona is the transfer that broke football forever.

The French club paid a world record £200 million for the Brazilian - a fee more than double the previous record transfer of Paul Pogba’s £89 million move to Manchester United.

For Neymar, it was supposed to be a move that moved him out of Lionel Messi’s shadow and saw him realise his ambitions of winning the Ballon d’Or.

It hasn’t quite gone to plan for Neymar in Paris, though.

Various injuries and other issues mean that the forward has played just 71 from a possible 156 Ligue 1 matches since signing. For those of you who are good at maths, that’s about 45%.

He has scored 87 goals in that time but even Neymar himself would have to admit that he hasn’t quite been worth the £200 million fee.

How much does Neymar get paid?

But if you thought the transfer fee alone was bad, wait until you hear about his wages.

That’s because Neymar’s PSG contract has been leaked by El Mundo - and it’s genuinely sickening.

They report that Neymar has so far cost PSG more than €489 million since he joined. He has a gross annual wage of €43.4 million which will rise to €50.6 million from next year.

Of course, Neymar could leave the club before then but that seems unlikely considering the wage he’s currently on.

To think that he’s probably the club’s third main man at the moment with the arrival of Messi and a certain Kylian Mbappe in town.

It really does make you question the money involved in football and how PSG can get away with paying such ludicrous sums.

Is it time for football to introduce wage caps? Because this is just getting silly now.

