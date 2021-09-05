Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Just like at the final of Euro 2020, it was more heartbreak for England on Saturday night.

Okay, it wasn’t quite so devastating considering it was only Soccer Aid but still…

In the annual charity match for Unicef, the Rest of the World ran out 3-0 winners against England at the Etihad.

England had Sky Sports colleagues Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville in the heart of defence but they were undone by Love Island star Kem Cetinay, who scored twice before ‘Would I Lie To You’ star Lee Mack made it 3-0 late on.

Oh dear.

We can’t wait for Carragher to analyse his own performance on Monday Night Football after being run ragged by Kem. And we really mean, run ragged.

After having to defend against the fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, in the first half, Carragher would have been pleased with the 0-0 scoreline at half-time.

But when 2017 Love Island Winner, Kem, came on at half-time, he had his work cut out for him.

The 25-year-old gave the Rest of the World the lead after his soft shot rolled under the foot of celebrity goalkeeper, Joel Dommett.

Kem made it 2-0 shortly afterwards against a side managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson and Micah Richards.

Carragher had enough.

He was guilty of pulling down Kem as he broke free in search of his hat-trick. However, minutes later, he was accused of kicking out at the Love Island star inside the penalty area.

It was something that viewers noticed and they criticised the Liverpool legend for his actions.

But most importantly, at the full-time whistle, £13,014,769 was raised during an entertaining match in Manchester.

