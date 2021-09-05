Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roberto Firmino isn’t your typical No.9.

The Brazilian has started his seventh season at Liverpool and is still adored by both Jurgen Klopp and the supporters.

However, it’s his work rate and link-up play that earns him plaudits rather than his goalscoring record.

For a Liverpool side that has won the Champions League and the Premier League in recent years, Firmino’s goal ratio is average at best. In 295 matches in all competitions, he’s scored 88 goals.

During Liverpool’s title-winning campaign in 2019/20, Firmino played 52 matches and scored just 12 times.

But despite his lack of goals, Firmino is the perfect teammate. And nothing sums that up better than an incident back in November 2017.

Liverpool were playing Stoke at the Britannia Stadium on a cold Wednesday night.

However, Klopp’s side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Mane and a Mohamed Salah brace.

But Firmino could’ve easily got himself on the scoresheet instead of Mane for the opening goal of the game.

Mane made it 1-0 in the 17th-minute when he dinked the ball beautifully over Stoke goalkeeper, Lee Grant.

However, Grant got a hand on the ball causing it to roll slowly over the line. It gave Firmino the opportunity to tap the ball home to make sure but he instead decided to leave it and allow to goal to go to Mane.

Superb.

But if that wasn’t enough, it later emerged that gesture meant Firmino missed out on £45,000!

According to a report at the time from Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football, Firmino earned a basic wage of £68,085-a-week but was also offered bonuses.

He reportedly earned £25,000 for each of his first five goals. Between six and 10 he is said to earn £45,000, and £65,000 from 11 onwards.

Having already scored nine times when Liverpool travelled to Stoke, Firmino would have pocketed £45,000 if he had just tapped it in.

What a guy.

Firmino must have had some good karma that season because 2017/18 was the most prolific campaign for Liverpool of his career, scoring 27 goals in all competitions.

According to our dodgy maths, that would have earned Firmino about £1.5 million in goal bonuses.

He probably didn’t need that £45,000 after all...

