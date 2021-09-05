Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Club football took a break for international friendlies and World Cup qualifiers this weekend as the world's finest footballing talent donned the colours of their national sides.

While this first international break of the season is often much-maligned by fans, we have not been short of drama and action.

However, for Norway's Josh King, the action and drama was of the exact ilk that you spend your entire career hoping to avoid.

Travelling to Latvia for a World Cup qualifying clash, Norway were looking for all three points in what is proving to be a close fought group with both Netherlands and Turkey also vying for top spot.

Fortunately, Erling Haaland - who else - was on hand to tuck away a penalty in the first half before Mohammed Elyonnoussi doubled their lead in the second.

There was to be no joy for King though who, after replacing the aforementioned Haaland in the dying minutes, produced one of the most spectacular misses you could ever hope to see.

King was only on the field for five minutes but it was a five minutes he will be desperate to forget.

Oh dear.

We hate to say it, Josh, but it was probably harder to miss than it was to score in that situation.

Fortunately it wasn't costly for Norway as they kept pace with Turkey and the Netherlands at the top of Group G.

Elsewhere, Scotland grabbed a crucial three points with a head fought win over Maldova thanks to an early Lyndon Dykes strike.

The win bumps them up to third in their group as they look to haul in a rampant Denmark side who are charging to the finals unchecked.

Wales face Belarus in a crunch tie as they look to keep the pressure the much-fancied Belgium and the Czech Republic.

England, meanwhile, will look to continue their fine form when they welcome Andorra to Wembley this afternoon.

After a difficult and taxing night in Hungary that saw the players subjected to awful fan behaviour, you can only imagine that a few home comforts will go down an absolute treat amongst the squad.

