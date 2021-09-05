FIFA 22 Ratings: Top 10 players seemingly leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We're just weeks away from the official release of FIFA 22, and it appears as though the Top 10 players in the game have been leaked.

Fans eagerly await who will be the Top 100 players in-game every year before release, and a prolific FIFA leaker appears to have revealed who will be in the Top 10 elite group.

A fake list was already revealed earlier this week, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne missing from the Top 10. However, multiple sources have given the stamp of approval to this latest leak.

FIFA leaker @8f1 revealed that the Top 10 players in FIFA 22 will be as follows:

1. Lionel Messi - Paris St Germain

2. Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

3. Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich

4. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

5. Kylian Mbappe - Paris St Germain

6. Jan Oblak - Atlético Madrid

7. Marc-André Ter stegen - Barcelona

8. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

9 - Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior - Paris St Germain

10 - Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

There's no surprise that Messi and Ronaldo occupy the top 2 slots in the new game, with the two men also occupying the top two slots in FIFA 21 with ratings of 93 and 92 respectively.

It will be interesting to see how both men perform in their new leagues this season, with Messi venturing away from Barcelona for the first time in his career and Ronaldo making his long-awaited return to the Premier League with Manchester United.

Lewandowski and De Bruyne remain in the third and fourth positions that they occupied in FIFA 21. Mbappe rounds out the Top 5 in the fifth position, with the FIFA 22 cover star having been ranked 8th in FIFA 21.

One of the biggest changes sees Neymar move from the number 5 slot in FIFA 21 to the number 9 position for the new iteration of the game.

Ter Stergen will be entering the Top 10 after being placed eleventh in FIFA 21, and Virgil Van Dijk, who was ranked 7th in FIFA 21, doesn't appear to have made it to the Top 10 rankings this year.

Of course, these Top 10 slots are not official or confirmed by EA, so they have to be taken with a grain of salt. As mentioned, several other top FIFA leakers have corroborated the ratings that @8f1 has suggested, so it is likely that this is how the lineup will be when EA make the official reveal.

