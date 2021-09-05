FIFA 22: David Villa rumoured to be an Icon/Hero in-game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Spanish footballing great David Villa is being rumoured as one of the new Icon/Hero cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

A major FIFA leaker on Twitter confirmed that sources had revealed the news of the former Barcelona, Valencia and New York City FC player being included as a Hero card in FIFA 22.

Whilst this is not confirmed and to be treated as just a rumour at this point, several Icon names have already been leaked ahead of the release of FIFA 22; and Villa would be no surprise as a major name being added.

FIFA leaker @discovery_fut noted the following with regards to the rumoured news of Villa making his way to the game as a Hero card. They said: "According to our source, the Spanish striker could be present in the roster of #FIFA22 #icons.

"For David Villa, we reserve the right to make a mistake, for this reason, we decided to treat the news as a rumour."

FIFA 22 Leaks

@discovery_fut also noted on Twitter that the next reveal of Icons/Heroes will likely be in the next week or so, again this is only rumoured and not confirmed.

@FUTZONECENTRAL, another leaker with a large following on social media, predicted that Villa will have the following cards for the three versions of the Icon:

2008 - 88 Overall, ST

2010 - 90 Overall, ST

2014 - 86 Overall, LW

Thus far, the following players have been confirmed as Hero/Icon cards for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

Mario Gomez (Bundesliga)

Tim Cahill (Premier League)

Diego Milito (Serie A)

Jorge Campos (Liga BBVA MX)

Fernando Morientes (La Liga Santander)

Sami Al-Jaber (MBS Pro League)

Robbie Keane (Premier League)

Abedi Pele (Ligue 1)

Clint Dempsey (MLS)

Here are the players that are currently being rumoured as FIFA 22 Hero cards:

Gabriel Batistuta

Iker Casillas

Cha Bum-Kun

Diego Forlan

Lucio

Robin Van Persie

Alfredo Di Stefano

Park Ji Sung

Wesley Sneijder

Jaap Stam

