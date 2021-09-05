FIFA 22: David Villa rumoured to be an Icon/Hero in-game
Spanish footballing great David Villa is being rumoured as one of the new Icon/Hero cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
A major FIFA leaker on Twitter confirmed that sources had revealed the news of the former Barcelona, Valencia and New York City FC player being included as a Hero card in FIFA 22.
Whilst this is not confirmed and to be treated as just a rumour at this point, several Icon names have already been leaked ahead of the release of FIFA 22; and Villa would be no surprise as a major name being added.
FIFA leaker @discovery_fut noted the following with regards to the rumoured news of Villa making his way to the game as a Hero card. They said: "According to our source, the Spanish striker could be present in the roster of #FIFA22 #icons.
"For David Villa, we reserve the right to make a mistake, for this reason, we decided to treat the news as a rumour."
FIFA 22 Leaks
@discovery_fut also noted on Twitter that the next reveal of Icons/Heroes will likely be in the next week or so, again this is only rumoured and not confirmed.
@FUTZONECENTRAL, another leaker with a large following on social media, predicted that Villa will have the following cards for the three versions of the Icon:
- 2008 - 88 Overall, ST
- 2010 - 90 Overall, ST
- 2014 - 86 Overall, LW
Thus far, the following players have been confirmed as Hero/Icon cards for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:
- Mario Gomez (Bundesliga)
- Tim Cahill (Premier League)
- Diego Milito (Serie A)
- Jorge Campos (Liga BBVA MX)
- Fernando Morientes (La Liga Santander)
- Sami Al-Jaber (MBS Pro League)
- Robbie Keane (Premier League)
- Abedi Pele (Ligue 1)
- Clint Dempsey (MLS)
Here are the players that are currently being rumoured as FIFA 22 Hero cards:
- Gabriel Batistuta
- Iker Casillas
- Cha Bum-Kun
- Diego Forlan
- Lucio
- Robin Van Persie
- Alfredo Di Stefano
- Park Ji Sung
- Wesley Sneijder
- Jaap Stam
