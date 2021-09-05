FIFA 22: David Villa rumoured to be an Icon/Hero in-game

David Villa is rumoured to be included in FIFA 22

Spanish footballing great David Villa is being rumoured as one of the new Icon/Hero cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

A major FIFA leaker on Twitter confirmed that sources had revealed the news of the former Barcelona, Valencia and New York City FC player being included as a Hero card in FIFA 22.

Whilst this is not confirmed and to be treated as just a rumour at this point, several Icon names have already been leaked ahead of the release of FIFA 22; and Villa would be no surprise as a major name being added.

FIFA leaker @discovery_fut noted the following with regards to the rumoured news of Villa making his way to the game as a Hero card. They said: "According to our source, the Spanish striker could be present in the roster of #FIFA22 #icons.

"For David Villa, we reserve the right to make a mistake, for this reason, we decided to treat the news as a rumour."

Read More: FIFA 22: Release Date, Trailer, Cover, News, Career Mode, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And Everything You Need To Know

David Villa is rumoured to be included in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 Leaks

@discovery_fut also noted on Twitter that the next reveal of Icons/Heroes will likely be in the next week or so, again this is only rumoured and not confirmed.

@FUTZONECENTRAL, another leaker with a large following on social media, predicted that Villa will have the following cards for the three versions of the Icon:

  • 2008 - 88 Overall, ST
  • 2010 - 90 Overall, ST
  • 2014 - 86 Overall, LW

Thus far, the following players have been confirmed as Hero/Icon cards for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: 

  • Mario Gomez (Bundesliga)
  • Tim Cahill (Premier League)
  • Diego Milito (Serie A)
  • Jorge Campos (Liga BBVA MX)
  • Fernando Morientes (La Liga Santander)
  • Sami Al-Jaber (MBS Pro League)
  • Robbie Keane (Premier League)
  • Abedi Pele (Ligue 1)
  • Clint Dempsey (MLS)

Read More: FIFA 22 Ratings: Release Date, Ultimate Team, Player Ratings, Top 100 And Everything You Need To Know

Here are the players that are currently being rumoured as FIFA 22 Hero cards:

  • Gabriel Batistuta
  • Iker Casillas
  • Cha Bum-Kun
  • Diego Forlan
  • Lucio
  • Robin Van Persie
  • Alfredo Di Stefano
  • Park Ji Sung
  • Wesley Sneijder
  • Jaap Stam
PS5 Giveaway

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News