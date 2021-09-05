Overwatch: League in 2022 will be played on an ‘early’ build of Overwatch 2

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the start of the Overwatch League in 2022, however, Blizzard has confirmed a massive change for next year's tournament.

Overwatch League 2022 will be starting in April 2022, but it will also be played on an early build of the new game: Overwatch 2.

This is very interesting as several reports indicated that Overwatch 2 wouldn't be coming out next year, although if they're ready for competitive games on the new system? It must be closer to completion than expected.

Back in August, Twitter user and Twitch partnered streamer Metro revealed that his source for Overwatch 2 had obtained information regarding a release date leak. He said: "I've heard from multiple people close to my original source with OW2 that the development is taking longer than expected.

"From what I can gather, a release in 2022 does not seem likely anymore. I hope this is false and I'm proven wrong.

"That being said, if it turns out to be true, RIP OW no way the game will be alive for another year and a half without major updates."

Overwatch 2 in April 2022

There has now been an official update from Jon Spector, Overwatch League VP at Blizzard. He said: "I've seen a lot of speculation regarding a 2022 start date for OWL. We can confirm that our plan is to begin next season in April 2022.

"We will share more details about 2022 roster construction timelines soon and more info generally on our 2022 season as we get closer to April."

Spector also replied to a report indicating that next year's League will be played on an early build of Overwatch 2, confirming the rumours.

Liz Richardson of dot eSports wrote: "I can confirm, via an Overwatch League spokesperson, that the 2022 season will 'begin on an early build of Overwatch 2.' Wow." Spector noted that this was in fact the case.

This news comes after months of speculation that the Overwatch League would be ending, following reported ongoing issues at Blizzard.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News