Manchester City's Etihad Stadium played host to the latest Soccer Aid game on Saturday night.

The beloved charity match has been running for 15 years now and the Daily Mail report that the 2021 edition raised an incredible £13,014,769 for UNICEF.

It really was a sensational effort from everybody who donated and goes to show how the beautiful game can be used to fund great causes such as helping vulnerable children around the world.

And it just so happens that the fundraising event provides some fantastic footballing entertainment along the way with England lining up against a 'World XI' for every fixture.

Both teams were comprised of a mixture of celebrities and former professionals with Harry Redknapp's international side eventually running out 3-0 victors.

Despite sharing a pitch with Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney, Love Island star Kem Cetinay was the star of the show with a fantastic brace and comedian Lee Mack rounded off the scoring late on.

However, Soccer Aid's entertainment value is always about more than just the action on the pitch because there is always guaranteed shenanigans with so many random, big names close together.

Besides, this is an event so remarkable that the likes of Usain Bolt, Ore Oduba, Tom Grennan, Jamie Carragher, Big Zuu, Sir Mo Farah and Roberto Carlos are sharing a pitch together.

But it was one of the most reliably amusing match-ups of the night that produced a viral moment on social media with Patrice Evra and Micah Richards proving their usual bubbly selves in Manchester.

Evra mocks Richards about Man City

Richards, who served as one of the assistant coaches for England, proceeded to film Evra on the Etihad Stadium pitch before-kick with hilarious results.

Naturally, the soil was rich for Manchester United v Manchester City banter and Evra couldn't resist landing the classic blow of mocking the Citizens for their lack of success in the Champions League.

However, as is so often the case with Evra, simply describing his jokey actions simply doesn't cut it, so be sure to check out the amusing video for yourself down below:

You can always rely on Evra to be at the top of his game on social media, can't you?

Evra's social media shenanigans

Whether it's towing 4x4s after being sacked by Marseille or randomly licking raw poultry, you can feel pretty confident that Evra is going to do something to catch your eye when he's being filmed.

And while we'd be lying if we said that his latest jabs at City top his recent impersonation of the Gallagher brothers, there's something about his cheekiness that makes the insult so amusing.

However, like Richards explains in the caption, he'll be ready and waiting to get his own back on Evra if City finally end their drought and lift 'Big Ears' in the coming seasons.

