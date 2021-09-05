Battlefield 2042: How can I get Early Access to the Beta?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 Beta will reportedly be available for players in late September, according to a new leak.

The news was recently leaked by Tom Henderson on Twitter, a notable leaker of eSports and gaming content.

It's looking like fans will be able to get their hands on the Open Beta as of Friday, 24th September, although a specific time has not yet been indicated.

Henderson revealed the embargo dates and capture events that will be taking place towards the end of the month.

Monday 20th September will see influencers and media take part in a behind closed doors capture event for the new game. The actual media embargo for the game lifts officially at 9am CEST on Wednesday 22nd September.

Early Access will be going live on the 22nd at 10am-11am CEST, again the exact time has not been confirmed. The Open Beta for the game will be starting on Friday 24th September and will then be running until an as of yet announced date.

Henderson noted that these dates should be taken as fact. He stated on Twitter: "The #BATTLEFIELD2042 Beta being on Sept 22nd isn't speculation or a guess.

"Like I said with the #Vanguard leaks... Take it with a pinch of FACT. I'm as confident as I was when I saw the internal trailer with my own eyes.

"September 22nd seems to be early access because that's when the media embargo lifts (media are recording Sept 20th)."

Battlefield 2042 Early Access Beta

You can get access to the Battlefield 2042 Early Access Beta simply by pre-ordering any edition of the game. Fans can also get Early Access by subscribing to EA play.

If you want to play the full title in early October, you will need to purchase one of the more expensive versions of the game.

Gamers who are undecided on the game can start playing as soon as the Open Beta is released by EA. This will be free-to-play for all and gives you chance to decide if you want to take the leap and spend the £60+ on the latest version of Battlefield.

