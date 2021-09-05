Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has made some controversial comments about the use of ring girls in MMA.

The Russian fighter revealed that he thinks the girls are “useless” and their inclusion within the sport is a “mistake.”

Unsurprisingly, these remarks have been met with severe criticism from fight fans and ring girls themselves, with both Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer issuing a response to the former lightweight champion.

Khabib, who is the owner of Russian-based MMA promotion Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC), says that the company will not be using traditional ring girls.

“I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts,” said Khabib.

“What is their function?

“I have a question, you can show it is the second round that is on the screen.

“There are people who understand martial arts and they are walking. This is my personal opinion Do they develop the sport? Or they help people to see it is the second round now?

"I come to fight night, sit with my father. These people are passing by and showing people that it is the second round. But no one looks at the plate [sign].

"I feel uncomfortable with my father. I am not against it. If you want you can do it, but don't impose it on me, do it aside. There are the designated places for it."

“I realise that it is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future.

“If we look in the history it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion.”

Longtime UFC rival Conor McGregor mocked Khabib with a classic internet meme, showing The Simpsons character Smithers cowering from two women.

The Irishman tagged Khabib as Smithers and Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer as the models.

Palmer, who boasts 1.2 million followers on Instagram, replied on Twitter saying: “Sorry not sorry.”

Celeste also apologised for the distress ring girls have caused Khabib, writing on Instagram: “Sorry we make u uncomfortable.”

