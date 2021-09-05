Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: What are the interactive elements on Fracture?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 will be releasing on Wednesday, September 8th, and will feature the brand new map, Fracture.

Riot Games confirmed the release of the new map last week, and it was also confirmed that the new map will feature 'interactive' elements.

Here is all we know right now about the new interactive elements coming to Fracture as part of Valorant Episode 3 Act 2.

Riot has confirmed that Fracture will be taking the lore of Valorant that step further than other maps already featured in the game. This will be helped by the new interactive lore-driven objects that players will be able to find throughout the map itself.

So far, there have been three interactive elements that have been found on the map, but they are only able to be accessed during the buy phase. These objects are as follows:

Email from K-SEC to Oran McEneff – Found on the right side of the reactor.

Email from Oran McEneff to Ruben Pontes – Can be found on the left side of the reactor.

Paul Delmann security card – Is found on top of the rock next to A Gate

Read More: Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: Latest News, Release Date, New Map, Agents, Battle Pass and More

Valorant Fracture Interactive Elements

Joe Lansford, Level Designer for Riot noted that the development team wanted to find a way to add narrative and lore elements into the game without disrupting the actual gameplay that fans have come to know and love.

He said: “We’re interested in ways we can bring narrative and lore into the game world without disrupting the gameplay at all and this is where we landed.

"There isn’t an official name, or if we have one I don’t know about it. I’ve just been calling them the interactives or the memos.”

As mentioned, the new map will be released on Wednesday, September 8th. Ziplines will run under the map to connect the front and back elements of the overall landscape.

This will also be the first Valorant map with interactive objects and is the first exposure for fans to Mirror Earth Kingdom. The map will ‘expand on the mirrorverse and both kingdoms.'

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News