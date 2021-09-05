Robertson, Shaw, Alexander-Arnold: Premier League full-backs ranked
The Premier League is having its first international hiatus this weekend with the club stars jetting off to represent their national sides.
The first break of the season is often the most maligned by fans, who are just about getting into the rhythm of the new year.
While international fixtures such as World Cup qualifiers do an alright job of whetting our footballing appetites, they just don't quite match up to the heater-skelter nature of the club landscape.
So, with that in mind, we thought we would ignore all the international action going on, and focus back on our bread and butter - the Premier League.
The rise of the fullback has been a major part of the evolution of the game in recent years, with the outside defenders becoming increasingly more important to the style of a side's play.
There are often fierce debates over who is the best, so we thought we'd have our best go at settling those debates by ranking the Premier League fullbacks in a handy tier maker.
World Class
World class is a term that is batted about far too often these days so we kept this club exclusive.
Andrew Robertson
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Luke Shaw
Great
This lot are incredibly talented footballers, but we feel they fall just short of the heady heights of world class.
Kyle Walker
Reece James
Decent
One of the most populated classes on the list packed with very handy fullbacks who are more than capable of turning any and every game they play in on its head.
James Justin
Kieran Tierney
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Ben Chilwell
Luke Ayling
Sergio Reguilon
Joao Cancelo
Matt Targett
Seamus Coleman
Vladimir Coufal
Timothy Castagne
Ricardo Perreira
Nelson Semedo
Kostas Tsimikas
One for the future
While these lads might not be the finished product just yts, it would come as no surprise to see them tearing up the Premier League in a few years' time.
Tariq Lamptey
Ryan Ait Nouri
Kyle Walker-Peters
Brandon Williams
Max Aarons
Meh
No offence to the 'meh' squad, but they're just not the kind of footballers that you'd be massively overjoyed to see on a team sheet.
Alex Telles
Patrick van Aanholt
Aaron Cresswell
Lucas Digne
Nathaniel Clyne
Matt Doherty
Charlie Taylor
Matt Lowton
Rico Henry
Adam Masina
Jeremy Ngakia
News Now - Sport News