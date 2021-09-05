Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: How can I watch in the UK?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will be going toe-to-toe this November, but how can fans watch the action in the UK?

Although the official fight information has not yet been released, the contest will likely be available to stream on the DAZN streaming service in the United Kingdom.

The mega fight will be taking place on Saturday 6th November 2021 and should be available to view live and on-demand as part of a DAZN subscription.

Canelo's previous two fights in 2021 were both shown on DAZN, with wins over Avni Yildirim in February and Billy Joe Saunders in May.

DAZN recently confirmed that they will be changing the price of the streaming service, with current subscribers on the £1.99 a month tier being moved to £7.99 as of the end of September.

Boxing fans who want to sign up to DAZN right now can do so here, however, new subscribers will have to pay the new £7.99 fee straight away.

Canelo on DAZN

Matchroom Boxing signed an exclusive deal with the broadcaster provider, and several of the promotion's events will be shown exclusively on the service, including the Fight Camp series that took place from Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex.

It is worth noting that some remaining Matchroom events will only be available on Sky Sports Box Office, such as the upcoming bout between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Although Canelo only signed a two-fight deal with Matchroom, his promotion continues to work with Eddie Hearn and DAZN to put on events in Mexico. There's a very good chance that the P4P great will continue to work with both in some capacity going forward.

The event has not been officially confirmed for DAZN in November, but we expect to have this confirmed in the coming weeks.

DAZN

DAZN is available on the following devices:

Mobile

iPhone, iPad

Android phones, tablets

Amazon Fire tablet

TV & Streaming

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Android TV

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG Smart TV, Smartcast

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Smart TV

Game Consoles

Playstation 4, Pro

Playstation 5

Xbox One, One S

Xbox One X

Xbox Series X | S

