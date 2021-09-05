Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has built himself quite a formidable squad.

It was a busy couple of months at Old Trafford as the Red Devils brought in two huge signings in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

However, they saved the best for last as they swooped in the 11th hour to snap up the former darling of the theatre, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's homecoming is undoubtedly one of the biggest stories of the off season and, with his skill, dressing room presence and winning nous, United are looking very strong.

Target number one has to be to close the gap to Manchester City but who is to say they can't go one better?

This really is the most exciting United squad we have seen in years and the Premier League is a better place for it.

While they are yet to secure any major silverware, you can't help but feel that it is only a matter of time before they do.

At a club like United, it's you titles that shout loudest and, since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, there has been little to no conversation in that regard.

Solskjaer however, believes that the team he now has at his disposal is one of the best the club has ever had, with The Sun revealing that he has even told them they are better than the 1999 Treble-winning side.

It's a bold claim to make at the start of the season but you can never write off the magic.

As a member of that famous side, Solskjaer will know what it takes to nearly wipe the board clean of trophies, and, with some ridiculous talent at his disposal, it would be brave to bet against it.

However, while United have improved their squad no end, some of the major rivals have also been at work.

In fact, according to the same report, Solskjaer believe that Chelsea, not Liverpool or Manchester United, are going to be the biggest threat in England in this season.

With the dangerous Romelu Lukaku leading the line, the European champions are sure to be challenging for every trophy come the business end of the season.

While another treble might feel unlikely at this point, you can't help but feel that something special is brewing at Old Trafford.

News Now - Sport News