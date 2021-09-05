Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: Fans react to Fracture gameplay leak

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 8th and will feature the brand new map: Fracture.

A new gameplay walkthrough has been released on Reddit for the new map, and fans have been reacting to the new design layout.

The Act 2 release was already well anticipated, but this new footage has given players more of an idea of what to expect on the 8th.

The new footage shows Jett walking through Fracture, through the Buy Phase and the actual match phase. It is pretty much a full walkthrough of the new landscape, with no other players involved to interrupt the scenic views.

One element of the new map that has intrigued fans is the ziplines, although the footage doesn't appear to allow players to jump off midway through moving on them.

One fan asked on Reddit: "So you can't get off the ziplines in the middle? That could create some hilarious moments," whilst others have questioned whether players will 'rush' the zipline itself: "It looks like attackers can use the zipline in the buy phase so it's not like defenders can really stop them from 'rushing the zipline.'"

Some fans have also compared the map to the classic game Team Fortress 2: "Looks incredible. It actually gives me real TF2 vibes as well" one Redditor noted, whilst another said "so glad I'm not the only one who immediately thought this.

"It's like a mix of Brazil and Cactus Canyon, with a bit of Nucleus sprinkled in the middle."

Valorant Fracture Map Leak

Joe Lansford, Level Designer at Riot Games revealed that he took some inspiration from Lord of The Rings for the way that the map is designed. He said: "For gameplay, (weirdly?) I took at least some of my inspiration from the Battle of Helm’s Deep.

"As the orcs are breaking down the gates, Aragorn and Théoden (and the remaining squad) ride out to meet them. 'Now for wrath, now for ruin and the red dawn!' Gandalf and the Riders of Rohan storm down the mountain from the other side.

"When you’re on defence and both A and B players push out to flip the tables and pinch attackers instead, it always reminds me of this moment."

