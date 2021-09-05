Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Deontay Wilder has sent social media into a frenzy after posting a video of himself training for his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury in open water.

The Bronze Bomber can be seen shadow boxing and flexing in what appears to be a large body of water.

Wilder is preparing to take on Fury for the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles in Las Vegas on October 9.

The first fight between the pair took place in 2018 and ended in a controversial split decision.

A rematch took place two years later and was famously won by Fury to capture the titles.

It was thought the series was over when the Gypsy King announced he was walking away from a third fight due to the constant postponements caused by the pandemic and focusing on a bout with compatriot Anthony Joshua.

The matter was eventually settled by an arbitration judge, who declared another fight between Wilder and Fury must take place.

The initial scheduled date was July 24, but this was also cancelled due to Fury testing positive for COVID-19.

Both brawlers have posted videos of their preparations for the fight, but Wilder’s workouts in the water may be the best yet – and social media was loving it.

One commenter said: “Ripples in the water almost knocked him out.”

Another referred to an excuse Wilder made for his defeat to Fury, blaming the loss on his heavy entrance attire, writing: “He should be wearing armbands. That chain looks heavy.”

Others questioned the purpose of the video: “He’s the worst self-promoter in the history of boxing. Still dangerous but I really don’t get who this is meant to be seducing or intimidating? It’s just odd.”

“Training in 4ft of water that’ll make all the difference alright when Fury is pounding the face of him,” added another.

It’s safe to say not many boxing fans have approved of Wilder’s recent training plans.

