Even despite a slight blip last season there have been few genuine questions as to the overall quality of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Indicative of the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield, the England international has risen from youth product to one of the major stars of the European game, changing how we see right-backs and proving a potent threat.

What has been debated, however, is the position in which the 22-year-old plays.

Such is his quality in possession and ability to craft out the kind of passes largely invisible to other players, there has often been a lingering question.

Can he play in midfield?

Indeed, neither Liverpool (until the arrival of Thiago Alcantara last summer) nor England boast a genuine deep-lying maker. The problem is perhaps a bigger one for Gareth Southgate than it is for Klopp but moving Alexander-Arnold forward is certainly an interesting notion.

Reportedly expected to operate there for the Three Lions later this afternoon for the visit of Andorra to Wembley, it seems pertinent to look back on what Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher made of it.

Speaking on Monday Night Football in 2020, the Anfield legend explained why it was a bad idea (as you can see in the video below).

"A lot of people said that, about him going into midfield," he said.

"I'm not sure he would create more in midfield than what he creates now. So that's why don't think there's any question about moving him in terms of position.

"I was a midfield player when I came into the team. Maybe different to Trent but I went to right-back and the thing you find when you play as a full-back is you're always the out-ball.

"So you always get that little bit of time to get your head up and that's what's vital with him.

"I think sometimes in midfield, there's someone on you straight away but, as a full-back, he's just got that time.

"He can get it out his feet and have a look who he's going to pick out."

Of course, a game against Andorra might not give the clearest indication as to whether or not Alexander-Arnold is suitable for the role given the likelihood they will sit behind a low-block without much in the way of pressing.

Still, England's inability to dominate the middle of the park has been cited as one of the reasons they are yet to get over the line and win an international tournament, so the logic is at least sound.

If Carragher's words are anything to go by, however, England might be losing out on at least some of Alexander-Arnold's talents.

