Imagine provoking Mike Tyson.

Well that’s exactly what one boxing fan did back in 2015 while watching the weigh-in ahead of Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao.

Known as The Baddest Man on the Planet, Tyson is considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. He reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990 and held an undefeated 37-win record at one point, with 33 of those wins coming via knockout.

Even to this day, Tyson holds the record as the youngest boxer ever to win a heavyweight title and, as a result of his success in the ring, and his celebrity status out of it, Iron Mike is certainly no stranger to fan adulation.

But even Kid Dynamite has his limits, as video footage from that weigh-in reveals.

In it, Tyson can be seen taking in the spectacle when a fan walks up behind him and puts his arm around the boxing legend in an attempt to pose for a picture. Clearly shocked that anyone would have the guts to even try to pull such a stunt without asking permission, Tyson shrugs the guy off before swinging an elbow in his direction.

Thankfully, that’s as far as it went, but things could have gotten messy. Tyson is, after all, considered one of the most devastating punchers of all time, as evidenced by recently discovered never-before-seen footage of the heavyweight nearly knocking out his trainer during an intense training session.

Despite being 54 years old, Tyson is still in incredible shape and returned to the ring for an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr in 2020. Although the fight ended in an unofficial draw, the pair put on eight solid rounds of entertainment.

Speaking after the bout, Tyson said: “Yeah [I think I won the fight], but I’m good with a draw because I entertained the fans."

“I felt better than I anticipated,” he said when reflecting on the fight for his Hotboxin’ podcast.

“I said ‘wow, this is interesting’ and I want to do it again and I want to do it against someone I could go all out on. It made me interested in wanting to do it again.”

Rumours continue to circulate that Tyson may well do it again, potentially against former rival Evander Holyfield in what would be a follow up to the infamous ‘Bite Fight’ of 1997.

