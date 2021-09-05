Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021/22 Premier League season is already shaping up to be a real corker.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United will be desperate to close the gap to Manchester City at the top and, on paper, they all look capable fo doing just that.

Still riding high on the back of the UEFA Champions league win, Chelsea then added the likes of Romelu Lukaku to their already burgeoning squad as they look to clinch domestic glory.

Liverpool have focused more on tying down their key stars in the off season but, with Virgil van Dijk back in defence, look just as dangerous as always.

However, it is Manchester United that will be causing Pep Guardiola the most sleepless nights after the Red Devils got some incredible business done in the off season.

Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo were all signed to join the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

In fact, so confident in his own squad, The Sun is reporting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told his players they are an even better group than the famous 1999 treble winners.

It's a bold claim from Solskjaer, but, as one of the members of that historic team, he would probably know better than anyone else.

With that in mind, we thought we would have a go at naming an XI that combines the best of the best from both the current squad, and the treble winners.

It is not an easy task as one might think, so do cut us some slack if you disagreee with some of our shouts.

GK - Peter Schmeichel

RB - Gary Neville

CB - Raphael Varane

CB - Jaap Stam

LB - Denis Irwin

RM - David Beckham

CM - Roy Keane

CM - Bruno Fernandes

LM - Ryan Giggs

ST - Cristiano Ronaldo

ST - Andy Cole

It was an easy decision when it came to the man behind the sticks. David De Gea was easily the best goalkeeper in the world at one point, but that is no longer the case so we went with Schmeichel.

In defence, we've decided to take a gamble on Varane, purely because of his history for winning some of the biggest titles in the game.

Denis Irwin edges Luke Shaw for similar reasons - weight of winners' medals trumps potential in our books.

The midfield enforcer well and truly picks itself in Roy Keane while the creativity of Bruno Fernandes has seen him earn a call up.

Up front, you simply have to pick Cristiano Ronaldo and we can't help but feel that he would form a lethal partnership with Andy Cole.

