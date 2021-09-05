Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wales beat Belarus 3-2 on Sunday afternoon in their 2022 World Cup qualifier on Sunday afternoon.

Their victory at the Central Stadium was largely down to the brilliance of their talisman, Gareth Bale.

Bale gave his side the lead after just five minutes.

The Real Madrid man won his side a penalty when he was taken out by Syarhey Chernik.

Bale dusted himself down before dispatching his spot-kick into the corner.

Wales couldn't hold on to their lead as they let in two quick-fire goals just before the half-an-hour mark.

Belarus were given a penalty of their own when Chris Gunter was penalised for a high foot. Vitali Lisakovich converted the resulting spot-kick.

Pavel Sedko then scored 93 seconds later to put his side in front.

But Wales completed a dramatic comeback thanks to the genius of Bale.

The Real Madrid man scored from the penalty spot to level the scores with 20 minutes remaining.

He then popped up to give his side the victory with virtually the last kick of the game.

His effort sparked jubilant scenes and you can watch the goal below...

Brilliance from Bale.

The 32-year-old is just brilliant in a Wales shirt. He's come to their rescue so many times since making his debut in 2006.

The goalkeeper perhaps should have kept Bale's effort out but the Welsh won't care one bit.

That was a much needed victory for The Dragons. They have moved up to third in Group E having picked up six points from their opening three games.

A victory against Estonia on Wednesday evening would see them leapfrog Czech Republic up to second.

