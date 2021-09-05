Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After scoring his first international goal since November 2018, Jesse Lingard paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Put through by Jude Bellingham during England's World Cup Qualifier against Andorra this afternoon, the Manchester United forward slotted home in front of the supporters to open the scoring.

Wheeling away in celebration, the 28-year-old ran to the corner and hit Ronaldo's iconic 'SIIUUU' pose in order to pay tribute to his new teammate.

A player known for his eccentric celebration of goals, this appeared to be a nod to the transfer that has set United fans into a frenzy.

Indeed, it seems fair to suggest Ronaldo is an idol for Lingard in particular after footage emerged of the latter watching the Portuguese training as a youngster while the forward was making his way into Sir Alex Ferguson's first-team.

Back at Old Trafford after a loan spell with West Ham United, the midfielder looks set to line up alongside the returning to Ronaldo in the Premier League this season.

